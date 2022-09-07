FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence is moving forward with plans to eventually install a roundabout at the intersection of Court Street and Irvine Street.

Florence Mayor Andy Betterton says the city has been considering many different options to try and help traffic flow in the area. This roundabout will be the first part of that project.

“I think that it’d be a great addition to downtown and to assist UNA,” Betterton said. “We think with some consideration and appropriate planning we could do that and it would be well-received by the community.”

Betterton later said that they are still in the planning stage for this project, and it could be some time before they shut down the road to install the roundabout.

News 19 asked several students about the project and their responses were mixed. Some people were excited, while others were less optimistic. Bricen Tapscott, a UNA student, said the project could help a lot of people.

“I think the roundabout would help, so everybody knows how the flow of traffic should work,” Tapscott said. “Especially for students that will be crossing, it would be very beneficial to them.”

Another student, Jared Steele, told News 19 that the project was unnecessary.

“Coming from Huntsville, to be honest, it’s not that bad,” Steele said. “Most people in Alabama don’t really know how to drive around a roundabout.”