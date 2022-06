FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Get ready to “book it” this weekend as part of Florence-Lauderdale County Library’s 5K fundraiser!

This year’s “Bookin’ It” race begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 18. The race starts at the library, located at 350 North Wood Avenue in Florence.

All participants will receive a free shirt and prizes will be awarded.

To sign up for the “Bookin’ It” run, click here. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Florence-Lauderdale County’s summer reading program.