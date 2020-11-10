Florence law firm offering free wills and services to veterans and frontline workers

FLORENCE, Ala. – A Shoals-area law firm is reviving its program to provide free wills and services for frontline workers.

McCutcheon and Hammer is offering free simple wills, durable powers of attorney, and living wills to veterans, active-duty military, first responders, and healthcare workers through its Wills for Warriors program.

The program will begin on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11 and end Thanksgiving weekend.

Partner Joel Hamner said the decision to offer wills to first responders and healthcare workers was motivated by the unexpected twists and turns 2020 has brought.

“This year, in challenging ways we could not have foreseen, our local healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs, along with members of our armed services, have tirelessly answered the call to protect and serve. We admire their dedication to do so without thought for their own safety. Offering our services to these worthy individuals and families is our way of expressing our gratitude for their years of service.” Partner Joel Hamner

Veterans, active military personnel, first responders, healthcare workers, and family members can with questions or who want to take part in the program can contact McCutcheon and Hamner at (256) 333-5000 or visit the Wills for Warriors website.