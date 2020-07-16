Florence-Lauderdale Tourism launches new program to learn Shoals music history

FLORENCE, Ala. — Some might say the Shoals area is magical. It’s common to hear the phrase, “there’s something in the water” when describing what makes it so legendary.

With the area being so rich in music, art, and culture, Florence Lauderdale Tourism leaders decided to create a program that will allow patrons to take it all in—the Muscle Shoals Backstage Pass.

The pass works like a scavenger hunt that takes you across the Shoals touring a list of iconic locations. The locations include the W.C. Handy Home & Museum, Alabama Music Hall of Fame, Cypress Moon Studios, FAME Recording Studios, Swamper’s at Marriott Shoals, and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio. Patrons must wear their pass when visiting each location to receive a stamp. Progress of the tour can be shared on social media using the hashtag, #MuscleShoalsBSP.

“We have such an incredible product in Muscle Shoals music that we wanted to be able to package that and give visitors the opportunity, one, to learn more about those, give them a backstage pass experience, but also to learn about Muscle Shoals music history,” said Rob Carnegie, Florence-Lauderdale Tourism President & CEO.

The program is sponsored by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area and the Alabama Music Hall of Fame.

“This COVID situation will pass but until then, we need to remain relevant in searches for tourist destinations and that’s what this passport program is going to do for us,” said Sandra Burroughs, Alabama Music Hall of Fame Executive Director.

As patrons work towards completing their tour, they can receive a free t-shirt after the third stop. Once all six locations have been visited, they can enter to win a grand prize which will be announced in January of 2021.

Muscle Shoals Backstage Passes are available at the Florence-Lauderdale Tourism and Visitor Center.