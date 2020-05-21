Florence-Lauderdale Public Library reopens

FLORENCE, Ala. — There’s good news for book lovers in the Shoals. The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library has reopened.

Patrons can’t enter the building at this time but the library is offering curbside pick-up. To browse, the library asks that you use its website. There, readers can search through the online catalog, place a curbside request, and schedule a day and time to pick up their materials. There is a limit of ten for books and a limit of five for other materials.

“I’m excited that we’re able to offer this service and we’ve got good feedback,” said Library Executive Director Derek Wilson. “Patrons have been excited; they’ve told us how they’ve missed us and so, all in all I think it’s going well. We want to continue to keep offering this service and want to make sure people are aware of it that we do offer the curbside service.”

To browse the library website for books and materials, click here.