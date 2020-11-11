Florence-Lauderdale Public Library is back to regular business hours

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library is back to its regular business hours for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Before November, library hours were just 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hours have now been extended to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Interim Library Director Abby Carpenter said going back to regular business hours benefits those with busy schedules.

“We knew that with limited hours some community members weren’t able to make it in after work or after school, so we’re glad to be able to offer those added hours and hopefully meet the needs of our community,” Carpenter said.

Mask and social distancing guidelines are still in effect and curbside pickup is still available for anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable going inside the library.