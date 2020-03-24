Florence-Lauderdale Public Library creates online scavenger hunt for teens stuck at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — Here’s some exciting news for students in the Shoals who are stuck at home and looking for a challenge.

The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library Teen Program launched an internet scavenger hunt Tuesday. The scavenger hunt is open to students ages 11 through 18.

The winner will receive a $20 Amazon gift card. The hunt will have students search for information online like book authors, women’s history, and books that have been made into movies.

“For our teens especially, they are the future of libraries and they’re going to keep us going," said Young Adult Librarian Kristen Briggs. "We want them to always know that no matter what, we’re here for them and that we’re going to do the very best we possibly can to make sure that we’re still there for them and engaged and that we are going to make sure that programming happens in some shape, form, or fashion."

Students can only submit one scavenger hunt and they have until April 10 to complete it. To begin the scavenger hunt, click here.