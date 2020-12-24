Florence-Lauderdale Public Library closed Wednesday due to COVID-19 concerns

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library was closed Wednesday after an employee was possibly exposed to COVID-19, the library said on Facebook.
In that post, the library said it would close to undergo sanitizing protocols.
The post goes on to say the decision was made out of an abundance of caution.
No books or materials will be due during the closure as well as during the holidays.
The Facebook post said in part, “The safety of our patrons is our top concern during this pandemic. Thank you for your patronage and patience during these challenging times.”
News 19 reached out to the library but has not heard back on whether it would remain closed for an extended amount of time after Christmas due to the possible coronavirus exposure.