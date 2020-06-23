Florence-Lauderdale Public Library announces reopening date

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence-Lauderdale Public Library announced it is reopening to the public on Monday, June 29.

This is part of the library’s next phase of its reopening plan. Prior to the announcement, patrons could only check out books online and schedule an appointment for curbside pickup. There will be safety precautions in place for those who wish to enter the building like social distancing and wearing face masks.

“There will be hand sanitizer throughout the building, we’ll also have some directional signage so that people can go down certain aisles in a certain way,” said Assistant Library Director Abby Carpenter.

Additionally, books and materials that are returned will be “quarantined” for three days until they are again made available for checkout.

