Florence-Lauderdale Memorial Day Ceremony tradition continues with live-streamed program

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — “Honoring our fallen heroes, lest we forget, and some gave all.” That was the theme of this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony for Florence and Lauderdale County.

The world is different now than on Memorial Day in years past but Florence Mayor Steve Holt said that isn’t a reason to pass on honoring those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I’ve been reminded for days now about the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery and those sentinels who guard it 24/7, 365 days a year, good weather, bad weather, no matter what,” said Mayor Holt. “We talked about it and we talked about should we cancel it or not and we kept coming to the conclusion, no, we have to honor these heroes.”

There are 225 heroes from Lauderdale County who have given their lives. All of whom can be found with their names immortalized on the Fallen Heroes Memorial in Veterans Memorial Park.

This year’s ceremony was streamed online rather than organizers inviting the public. The mayor said this was out of health and safety concerns, but no matter the changes, and despite the pandemic, the tradition of honoring the fallen continued.

To watch the full ceremony, click here.