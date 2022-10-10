FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – – Space is limited inside Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services, and that’s because there are temporary crates and kennels lining the hallways inside.

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services Director Cheryl Jones, said, “currently, we have taken in 68 animals from a cruelty situation in the county. So, we have animals here, there and everywhere.”

Jones told News 19 that the shelter was already at capacity when these guys arrived over the weekend.

“This is like, you know, another whole bunch of animals in the shelter and that’s going to be really hard on the staff. We’re not staffed for this many dogs. It won’t take very long at all for that really to wear people down,” replied Jones.

As of Monday, there are new protocols in place to accommodate the animals inside.

“We have a sign at the front door that says please contact us if you’re here to adopt or foster so that we can try to filter the people coming in because, obviously, it’s a bit of a challenge [strategically] to even move through some parts of the building right now,” added Jones.

The shelter says the need for fosters and adopters is at an all-time high. The shelter is also accepting donations, like dog toys, food and shavings.

While there may not be enough room, Jones says euthanizing the dogs is not an option.

“We don’t turn away strays, we’re just going to have to get some more crates. The only time we ever euthanize is when we have dogs that we have been trying to work with that we are no longer able to work with,” said Jones.

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is open Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and then 12 p.m.-4 p.m. on Sundays.