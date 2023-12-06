LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A mysterious illness is hitting the U.S. once again. This time it’s impacting our canine friends.

It’s similar to kennel cough, but it’s not going away and it’s even leading to death in some cases. The illness is causing a lot of concern for pet owners and those who provide shelter for canines with no place to call home.

“It’s a nightmare! What will happen, in some shelters, is they’ll just put down everything that comes in sick because how would you be able to head off a massive outbreak?” Florence Lauderdale Animal Services Director Cheryl Jones said.

Florence Lauderdale Animal Services has not had a case of the mysterious illness to date but is putting in extra work to make sure the disease doesn’t get inside the facility, and if it does…it doesn’t spread.

“There’s no test for it,” Jones said, We’re just carefully watching the population, segregating any dogs that come in that have an upper respiratory – quarantining them away from the general population,” Jones said.

Jones says the shelter currently has around 110 dogs, and hopes worries about the disease don’t cause a drop in adoptions.

“If you know you’re going to be moving, please don’t wait until the last minute to call us to re-home your animal,” Jones said. “If you have an issue with your animal, please reach out to us for some help. Obviously if you have space in your home and you can foster an animal, that would help us reduce the population here…especially during the holidays.”

Jones is encouraging dog owners to avoid doggy daycare or boarding for the time being unless absolutely necessary. She also says to watch for symptoms of respiratory illnesses.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, some symptoms to watch out for include: coughing, trouble breathing, and a runny nose.