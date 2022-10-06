FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — An emergency situation led to a desperate plea from Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services (FLAS) on Thursday.

According to a social media post, the shelter has 40 dogs that need to be moved out of the shelter in the next 24 hours. FLAS did not specify exactly what the emergency was.

“We desperately need people to foster today!” the post read. “This is for temporary fostering.”

According to florenceal.org, to foster a pet you must do the following:

Submit and have an approved foster application

Be at least 19 years old

Show photo identification

Be able to provide a safe, loving home to an animal

Be able to transport the foster animal to and from FLAS

Provide proof that other animals in the home have been properly vaccinated

Be able to satisfy all terms and conditions of the application

Anyone interested in fostering one of the dogs or any other pet at the shelter should call 256-760-6676. The shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.