Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services in need of emergency fosters

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — COVID-19 isn’t just affecting humans but our four-legged friends as well.

Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services announced that it is in desperate need of emergency fosters. Shelter director Cheryl Jones said the staff is trying to keep the shelter at a point where if they were affected by the virus, they would still have enough staff to care for the animals. Some animals have been fostered out, but they continue to see about the same number coming in.

“We’re offering dog food for people who might need it to avoid turning in a pet,” said Jones. “We have crates if you need to crate your animal. Whatever we can do to try to help people to be able to keep their pets, especially during this time when we’re just trying to keep it to where we can keep as few animals as possible in case somebody were to get ill.”

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the shelter is offering curb-side pick-up for foster animals. For information on how to become a foster, click here.