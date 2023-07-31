FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The official birthday for all rescue dogs falls at the beginning of August, a date that’s been aptly named – Dogust 1st.

Since the actual date of birth for most rescued dogs is unknown, North Shore Animal League America decided in 2008 that Dogust 1st would be the day used to celebrate rescue dogs with unknown birthdays.

Celebrations are being hosted by more than 50 of Animal League America’s shelter partners across the country throughout the first week of August. In the Shoals, that’s Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services (FLAS) and they say adoptions are severely needed.

“Animals are coming in at a much faster rate, leaving at a much slower rate. We’ve had a lot of animals come in from people moving off and leaving them. We’ve probably had 25 animals come in Friday and Saturday alone… Because people are moving, because people are leaving and because animals are finding themselves homeless – they’re coming in at a much higher rate and they need a place to stay,” Cheryl Jones of FLAS said.

Now, people who fostered a dog, like Hannah Burbank, are sharing their success story. Burbank and her family found a perfect match when they fostered a dog named Milk Dud.

“When we first got here, we were just looking for just another addition to the family, and it was almost impossible to find somebody that just like perfectly fit, but they worked with us. It took, I don’t know three and a half hours for us to find just the perfect match, and we ended up taking him home and fostering him for about the last about three weeks. Now today, he’s officially our little milk dud,” Burbank said.

From Tuesday, August 1 through Monday, August 7, FLAS is offering a $25 adoption fee special and giveaway packets for new adopters. For those that can’t take on pets full-time, you can help out by fostering.

To find out more about FLAS or the animals up for adoption, visit their website here.