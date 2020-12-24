Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services director explains what to consider before surprising someone with a pet

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services Director Cheryl Jones said while a new dog or cat may seem ideal for a Christmas gift, customers should strongly consider what goes into it.

“We just feel that owning a pet is a very personal decision and oftentimes matching a pet to their person is really important,” Jones said.



Jones said that gifting a pet as a surprise causes the animal and the recipient to miss out on much-needed bonding time before the adoption.



“Some people don’t want a puppy,” Jones said. “They require a lot of training, they require a lot of energy, so we try to match a person and a pet so that it’ll be a good experience for the person but also a good experience for the pet.”



When adopting a shelter animal, Jones said many people don’t realize that a number of the animals have been displaced and lived whole other lives before the shelter.



“And then to be given as a gift to a place that’s not good for the pet or the person, is an additional stressor,” Jones said.



Some animals can adjust to the change in environment, but Jones said adapting is a little harder for others, leading to behavioral issues.



There’s also the time commitment that goes along with being a pet owner. “I just tell people who are looking for puppies, if you don’t want to raise another child, then don’t get a puppy because you’re going to have to be teaching and training and they could live—pets can live 12, 15, in some cases 20 years,” Jones said.



Jones said all of this is not to deter people from adopting, but to remind them of the responsibility that’s expected when adding that new four-legged family member.



Jones said anyone who wants to visit the shelter for the adoption process, they’re doing appointments only to limit the number of people inside for COVID-19 precautions. She said the shelter is willing to do anything it can to help customers find that special friend.

The shelter office will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and reopen Saturday.