Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services asks that you not surrender healthy pets at this time

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services is asking that owners looking to surrender their healthy pets hold off on doing so at this time.

Cheryl Jones, Director of Animal Services said they are doing this for two main reasons.

“So that we can keep the population of the shelter as low as possible in the event of any staff illness and B, in the event that we start to see an influx of dogs from COVID-19, either from people losing their jobs moving or someone getting ill and having to bring in animals,” said Jones.

The exception in this situation would be if the pet owner is facing an immediate crisis.

“Animals can be exposed to the virus through people and the smart thing to do when animals come in is to be able to isolate them,” said Jones. “We obviously need a lot more free space in the shelter to isolate.”

Animal Services is still open for business by appointment only. Call (256) 760-6676 to make an appointment. The shelter is also still in need of emergency fosters. If you would like to volunteer, register by clicking here.