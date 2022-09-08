FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A man is facing kidnapping and several domestic violence charges after a weeks-long search for him that started at a Muscle Shoals business.

26-year-old Nicholas Boudoin has been arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping, third-degree domestic violence (assault), third-degree domestic violence (reckless endangerment), and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

Florence Police said on August 13 officers responded to a business in the 3100-block of Huntsville Road after a witness reported a man with a gun had assaulted a woman and forced his way into the vehicle she was driving.

Officials said the victim was taken to Franklin County.

Three days later, officers tried to arrest Boudin at North American Lighting in Muscle Shoals. During that incident, Muscle Shoals Police said he ran from officers, had a brief scuffle with an MSPD officer before running back inside the plant. NAL was evacuated for a time that Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, Florence Police, the FBI’s North Alabama Violent Crimes Taskforce and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office searched a home in Walker County, according to officials. They said Boudoin was taken into custody and they found evidence during that search.

Boudoin was taken to the Lauderdale County Jail and his bail was set at $75,000.