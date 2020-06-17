Florence Housing Authority announces construction of new income-based housing

FLORENCE, Ala. — Cherry Hill Homes in Florence is getting a makeover and crews are already busy with the changes.

“Welcome to phase one of Cherry Hill Homes,” said Florence Housing Authority Director Rhonda Richardson. She’s talking about a plan to demolish the current apartment buildings at Cherry Hill Homes off Florence Boulevard and replace them with brand new ones.

It’s a project that’s been a long time coming. Built in 1952, Cherry Hill Homes was the first public housing in the city of Florence and after 68 years, the Housing Authority said it’s time for a change.

The project is split into three phases, with demolition for phase one beginning in July. All three phases are expected to be completed within three to five years as the housing authority gets funding.

They are able to do this thanks to HUD’s Rental Assistance Demonstration program which allows housing authorities to preserve and improve public housing properties.

The project comes not only with new homes, but also a name change—from Cherry Hill Homes to Sweetwater Ridge.

“This is more than just a name change,” said Florence Housing Authority Chairman Coy Johnson. “Our board is focused on improving the lives of our residents and the City of Florence. What better way for us to do this than to remove these 68-year-old buildings and replace them with new construction.”

The Florence Housing Authority said the total cost for all three phases is approximately $30 million.

Families are having to relocate to complete the construction, however, the Housing Authority is covering all moving expenses.