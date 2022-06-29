FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence hosted its final “Music In The Park” concert of the year Wednesday.

Music In The Park is a weekly community event where the city hosts a concert, usually featuring local artists.

The event featured Gary Nichols a Grammy Award-winning artist who is originally from Florence,

He told News 19 that he enjoys performing in his hometown and that he’s grateful to be a part of the Shoals Area’s rich musical history.

“No matter where I play in Florence, Muscle Shoals, Sheffield, Tuscumbia, it kind of feels like I’m playing in my backyard or the living room,” Nichols said. “It just has a very home-like vibe.”

Mike Adams, director of the Florence Recreations Department, told News 19 that up to 500 Shoals residents typically show up every Wednesday to listen to music and have lunch.

The event will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023.