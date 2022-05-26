FLORENCE, Ala. – Around 400 anglers from universities across America and Canada came to compete at the Collegiate Bass Fishing Series Championship in Florence for $30,000 in cash and prizes on May 26.

Anglers are in teams of two. Each team is allowed to keep its five largest fish on both days of the tournament. They are allowed to catch smallmouth, largemouth, and spotted bass. The championship goes to whichever team has the most total weight in fish.

Wade Middleton, Director of Operations for the Association of College Bass Anglers, told News 19 that many of the people fishing in the tournament are self-funded and self-supplied.

“The majority of these college anglers, it’s a passion,” Middleton said. “They’re chasing their dreams because they love to bass fish. They love to represent their university and be a part of college fishing.”

The tournament will also have contingency prizes, like fishing gear and equipment, which has been supplied by the tournament’s sponsors.