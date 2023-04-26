FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The City of Florence is hosting its first-ever Household Hazardous Waste Day on May 20 from 8:00 a.m. to noon at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum.

This event will allow Florence residents to drop off hazardous items that may be difficult to get rid of such as motor oil, paint, and old cleaning chemicals. People will be allowed to drive through the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum parking lot, where workers will collect the items.

David Koonce, Manager of the Florence Solid Waste, Street, and Recycling Department, told News 19 that events like these are the safest and most efficient ways to get rid of hazardous materials.

“We don’t want these things put down the drain or put in the sewer or put in your garbage,” Koonce said. “We’d rather them get properly disposed of or recycled when they can be, and that’s what’s going to happen. This company will take them and properly handle them and get rid of them.”

Koonce later said the company handling the event is called XMI Environmental, based out of Virginia. They work across the country collecting hazardous chemicals and items.