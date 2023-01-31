FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A homeless man was arrested in Florence after he allegedly struck a man in the head with an ‘unknown’ object and tried to rob him by pulling his pants and one shoe off.

On Jan. 10, the Florence Police Department (FPD) says Maroland Haskins, a homeless man, struck up a conversation with another homeless man in a wheelchair in front of Rosie’s Restaurant on North Court Street.

Authorities say Haskins then began following the other man, pretending to throw something in a nearby garbage can. Once he was behind him, FPD says Haskins struck the man with an ‘unknown’ object, causing him to fall out of his wheelchair.

Maroland Haskins (Photo: Florence Police Department)

Haskins reportedly then jumped on top of the man, telling him to give him everything he had or he would shoot while pretending to hold a gun.

FPD says Haskins then took the other man’s pants which contained money and one shoe and fled from the scene.

The man in the wheelchair was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center and officials say he required several staples in his head from the wound caused by the unknown object.

Haskins was arrested on Monday. He is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

He is being held at the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $62,500 bond.