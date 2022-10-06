FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Five students from Florence High School have been selected to be a part of the All-American High School Film Festival.

One of the submitted projects was titled “The Plug,” which involved two students covering the escape of Casey and Vicky White earlier this year. One of the creators, Walker Barnett, said they were inspired to make the podcast three days before the national deadline.

“We talked about how it took place in our hometown, and how we watched it all unfold from pretty much our backyard,” Barnett said.

Jacob Adams, a senior student at Florence High School, told News 19 that he was very proud of his peers for their accomplishments.

“I think it’s crazy that a program from Florence, Alabama gets to go to a world-class film festival,” Adams said.

Another student, Lily Champion, said this is the first time many of them will be able to see their projects on the big screen.

“It’s always nice seeing your face up on stage, but it’s an even greater feeling when you know you wrote the script, you did all the hard work,” Champion said.

The film festival will be held on October 21-23 in New York City. Each submission is eligible to receive prizes and scholarships. You can find more information about the film festival on their website.