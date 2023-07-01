FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – A Florence High School (FHS) student is set to compete in a national competition next week.

Mira Basta is a sophomore at FHS, and is competing in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America National Leadership Conference, which is taking place July 2-6 in Denver, Colorado.

Basta’s STAR event is Public Policy Advocate, where she will advocate for four-day school weeks.

She says a four-day school week would have longer days, but only 4 days per week. Basta believes the current five-day schedule has a negative impact on students’ mental health.

“I really care about mental health. I think it’s very important to young people especially because they suffer a lot. That’s mostly why I chose this project and why I’m doing all of this,” said Basta.

Basta is seeking feedback from the community on this proposal. In fact, she’s created an online survey.

Basta told News 19 that she has reached out to the Alabama Board of Education about her proposal, but hasn’t received a response back from them. She also reached out to Florence City Schools’ Superintendent, who said he didn’t have sufficient research to give an opinion on this matter.