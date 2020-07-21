Florence High School selected as a 2019 CLAS Banner School

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools is recognizing a high school in the Shoals for its efforts in student development.

Florence High School has been selected as both a 2019 CLAS Banner School and a School of Distinction from the State School Board District 7. The CLAS Banner School program was created to highlight schools that showcase outstanding programs and service to students.

Florence High School is being recognized for its Lunch with the Keys program, which aims to help students with discipline problems by helping to modify their behavior through character building, mentoring, and leadership development.

“If you look at the data of those students from year one to year two in relation to that program, you see grades that have improved, we saw attendance that has greatly improved, and discipline has greatly declined among the students that they’re serving as it relates to the Lunch with the Keys program,” said Florence High School Principal Roderick Sheppard.

Principal Sheppard said the banner will hang in the foyer of Florence High School so it will be the first thing people see when they enter the building.