Florence High School graduation set for June 12

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence High School graduates will be honored during a graduation ceremony at Braly Stadium on June 12 at 7 p.m., according to the district.

Both the west and east sides of the stadium will be utilized to ensure social distancing policies are followed. Each graduate will receive five tickets for guests.

The stadium will open at 6 p.m. Guests must have a ticket to enter the stadium. Ticket holders must only sit in seats designated with an “X”.

Graduates will have designated parking and a line-up area at the stadium. Family and friends will not be allowed to enter designated areas. Graduates will not be allowed to enter the stadium seating from the field before, during, or after the ceremony.