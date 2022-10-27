FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Florence High School (FHS) Fafa Dance Program performed to raise awareness about type 1 diabetes on Thursday, October 27.

One of the company’s dancers, Isabella Hanson, shared her struggle with type 1 diabetes. Hanson told News 19 that she has struggled with type 1 diabetes since she was 13 years old.

“Every day I wake up and think about my blood sugar. I’m eating breakfast and I think about my blood sugar. I’m going to dance, I have to think about my blood sugar. There’s no break,” Hanson said.

Hanson said there are many false stereotypes about people with diabetes. She wanted to use this project as an opportunity to dispel those stereotypes.

“I’m really happy that, in my senior year, I got to do something as important as this. Because it really matters to me that people know that there’s a huge difference in the stereotype of diabetes and what it actually is,” Hanson said.

The event was also co-sponsored by the One To None Foundation, an organization that works to raise awareness and fundraise for type 1 diabetes.