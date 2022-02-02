FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Florence High School will have a new head football coach this year.

School officials hired Kenny Morson to lead the program after a weeks-long search for a candidate.

Coach Morson has 28 years of coaching experience, including three seasons as a head coach and 22 seasons as an offensive coordinator.

“Kenny Morson is a dynamic leader whose experience, character, integrity, and lifelong

connection to his hometown of Florence impressed us from the very start of this process,”

Florence Athletics Director Coach Byron Graham said. “After many years of success as an

offensive coordinator at Decatur High School, Kenny proved to be a quality head coach by

leading his Fayetteville, Tennessee team to a Tennessee State Championship in his second

season. He is an outstanding teacher and great communicator with a strong vision for player

development in all three phases of our team.”

A Florence native, Morson was QB at Coffee High School before coaching at Colbert Heights. After Colbert Heights, he moved to Decatur, where he spent 22 years as offensive coordinator.

In three seasons as Fayetteville High School (TN) Head Coach, he compiled a 34-4 record, and led the team to win the state championship in 2020.