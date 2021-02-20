Florence garbage and recycling pickup delayed until Monday

FLORENCE, Ala. — The City of Florence Solid Waste and Recycling Department has announced a temporary change to its pickup schedule.

Solid Waste and Recycling Manager David Koonce said with ice still covering many residential streets in Florence, it just isn’t feasible for the sanitation trucks to be out at this time.

Koonce announced Friday morning that pickup is being moved to Monday, February 22. No trash or recycling has been picked up at all week because of the winter weather.

Koonce said as households accumulate more trash, it should be organized properly until crews can make it out Monday. If trash can no longer fit in your home’s container, you can place the bags on the sides but never in front of the container.

Koonce said this is longest delay he’s ever experienced working for the city.

“I remember a time or two we’ve had delays, a day or two late, but I don’t ever remember us missing a week and I’ve been here 22 years,” Koonce said.

For businesses that were open during the week and are having an issue with excess trash, Koonce said they can call the city and arrange a possible pickup for Saturday.

Both the city landfill and recycle center have bins for citizens to drop off materials themselves. Koonce asks that drivers who choose that option use caution as the remaining ice continues to melt.