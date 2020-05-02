Florence furniture store reopens following stay-at-home order

FLORENCE, Ala. — With Thursday marking the end of Governor Kay Ivey’s original stay-at-home order, retailers are now allowed to reopen.

Several Florence businesses have taken to social media to let customers know that as of Friday, doors are open. That includes The Furniture Source on Florence Boulevard. It was one of six new businesses to open in March.

Manager Jason Etheridge said the business is family-owned with another location under a different name in Corinth, Mississippi. This is the first location in Alabama.

“I believe we opened March 14 and then ten days later the stay-at-home happened so it was tough,” said Etheridge. “Obviously we had to close our doors, couldn’t do any business so planning a business and opening up at exactly the wrong time; it’s been tough.”

Now that the business has reopened, he said he is looking forward to the future.

Despite many people being home during the pandemic, Etheridge said the demand for furniture hasn’t gone down. “We’ll have a grand opening probably—June 1 will be our official grand opening but we’ll be having specials starting next weekend and every day we’ll run something special.”

And for those worried about the virus— “We’re going to make sure that we keep the people inside the store to a minimum, keep things disinfected, we have hand cleaner anywhere anybody needs it, so we’re going to keep things clean, social distance, and make sure that we don’t overcrowd the store,” said Etheridge.

Etheridge said now that the doors are open, there is a change in the days of operation. The store will open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, you can visit the website, connect with The Furniture Source on Facebook, or call (256) 284-7599.