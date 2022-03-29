FLORENCE, Ala. – Deibert Park hosted its first fishing day of the summer on Tuesday. The event was guided by the Florence Parks and Recreations Department and the Florence Senior Center.

Florence Fishing Days allow anyone to fish at Deibert Park without a fishing license. Over 200 residents came to fish and spend time with their families. Mike Adams, Community Programs and Events Director, told News 19 that this is the largest crowd they’ve ever seen for this type of event.

“People are enjoying fishing,” Adams said. “I’ve seen a few baskets where folks have caught 15 to 20 fish.”

There will be at least four more fishing days this summer on April 21, June 7, September 8, and October 20. Any fish that are caught can be taken home. Anybody that wants to fish must bring their own equipment.

For more information about Deibert Park and Florence Fishing Days, call the Florence Senior Citizens Center at (256)760-6420.