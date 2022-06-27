FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Fire stations in Florence are a little more prepared to help serve those with autism in their community after receiving a donation of sensory kits from the Autism Society of Alabama.

Five “Carter Kits” were donated to the Florence Professional Firefighters Association Local 270 ( FPFA) on Sunday. The kits are sensory bags with items known to comfort and focus those who are on the autism spectrum, along with anyone that may be overwhelmed or impacted by a traumatic event.

The FPFA has been selling t-shirts to help raise money to benefit not just the Autism Society of Alabama (ASA), but also the Arc of the Shoals. Firefighters teamed up with the Coleman Group to create the shirts, while businesses around the community offered to help sell them.

These shirts will continue to be sold throughout the month of June at Florence Fire Station 1 and at Crunch Fitness.

Each of the five stations will now have access to its own Carter Sensory Kit to use during emergency events to properly assist those on the autism spectrum.

If you would like to purchase a shirt, you can visit the FPFA’s Facebook page here. You can also call 256-702-8708 for more information.