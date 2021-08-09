Florence Fire Department purchases new compressor for filling air tanks

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence Fire Department is training this week for new lifesaving equipment.

The department purchased a new compressor which is used to fill self-contained breathing apparatus tanks with filtered, breathable air.

A more than $53,000 investment, the compressor is also used to fill scuba tanks for the Florence Police Department.

Deputy Chief Tim Anerton said the new compressor replaces a machine that had been in use for nearly 25 years.

“We can’t do our job without the air that we carry on our back, and this is a vital piece of equipment that gives us the ability to keep that air supply ready to go at a moment’s notice,” Anerton said. “When we consume the air, we need to be able to refill those tanks right then and there so we’re ready to do the job again and ready to go.”

Training for the new compressor will continue through Wednesday and will cover safety features firefighters should know before operating.