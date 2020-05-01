Florence Fire and Rescue purchases 50 new air packs

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence City Council is helping to upgrade equipment for the Florence Fire Department.

The council approved the purchase of new self-contained breathing apparatuses—or air packs. Firefighters rely on them when entering a situation where breathing may be difficult or unsafe. Florence Fire Chief Jeffrey Perkins calls them lifelines.

The chief said the air packs the department was previously using were more than a decade old so it was time for an upgrade.

“We were fortunate enough that the city council and the mayor approved for us to have the upgrade and that’s what we did,” said the chief. “We purchased 50 of them with 100 bottles or cylinders to go with the air packs as well.”

Mayor Steve Holt’s office said the air packs are a nearly $500,000 investment.