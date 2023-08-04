FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The City of Florence officially has a new seal, updating a look that’s been in place for nearly 20 years.

Two members of the city council confirmed the decision, which was unanimous, to adopt the seal earlier this week. That decision had been delayed in previous meetings to allow residents to voice their opinion.

Mayor Andrew Betterton said the old seal had been adopted in 2004. It had a fleur-de-lis, resembling the one depicted on the traditional coat of arms of France.

The new seal will better resemble the Italian fleur-de-lis called Giglio to represent Florence’s true roots to its sister city – Florence, Italy, Betterton explained.

(City of Florence)

He presented the new seal design at the council meeting on July 10, but the official vote for the seal was delayed to the next meeting.

District 1 Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons said she and District 3 Councilman Bill Griffin asked to delay the vote to allow citizens to see the seal.

Betterton also says the new seal is not to be confused with past images that the city once considered adopting, but did say the images were obtained by the same artist.