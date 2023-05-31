FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Some Florence City Schools (FCS) are searching for new principals after multiple internal promotions.

Florence Freshman Center Principal, Dr. Darrin Lett, will become the next principal of Hibbett Intermediate School and the Hibbett Intermediate School Assistant Principal will be moving to a new role in the Cullman County School District.

Florence High School Principal, Dr. Roderick Sheppard, was promoted to become the Director of Student Services for FCS.

Dr. Sheppard told News 19 that he looks forward to his new role after decades of being a teacher and administrator.

“I’ve been in administration now for 19 years of my 25-year career, and so now transitioning from a building-level administrator to a district-level administrator will be the next task for me,” Sheppard said.

Sheppard later said that despite several positions being opened in the district, he expects a seamless transition into the next school year.

“This year our test scores began to climb back up, took a dip last year,” Sheppard said. “This is fertile soil for a great opportunity to build upon the things that are already in place.”

For Florence High School specifically, Sheppard said that they have developed some great programs over the last six years.

“There’s a great staff that’s here ready to go, programs second to none in the state, and this is a great opportunity for the person coming,” Sheppard said. “I see Florence High School soaring to great heights with the person that comes into man the ship after me.”

Sheppard says those positions are being posted, and applications should be reviewed soon.