Florence City Schools launches “Apples 4 Teachers” for Teacher Appreciation Week

FLORENCE, Ala. — Monday, May 4 marked the beginning of Teacher Appreciation Week and Florence City Schools wants students to be as creative as they can to show their support.

They’ve started “Apples 4 Teachers.” They want students and parents to place apples in their home’s windows, color pictures of apples and place them on their front doors, or decorate yard signs—anything creative to show teachers how much they’re appreciated.

“It’s just so important to show the teachers that we really love them because the teachers are doing so much for the students right now,” said Weeden Elementary Principal Daphnae Hogan. “They are trying their hardest to make sure the students to get the best education possible and in doing so we just want to let the teachers know that we really appreciate everything that they’re doing.”

After your apple is complete, Florence City Schools wants you to share it on social media using the hashtag #FlorenceFalcons on Instagram and #FCSLearn on Twitter.