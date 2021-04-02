Florence City Schools hosting job fair Thursday

FLORENCE, Ala. – Looking for a job in education? Florence City Schools has openings for the 2021-2022 school year.

FCS will be hosting a job fair on Thursday, April 8, hiring full-time teachers, nurses, cafeteria staff, custodians, and maintenance workers.

The job fair is free and will be held from 2-5 p.m. at the Technology and Professional Development Center (541 Riverview Drive, Florence).

Education professionals, recent upcoming education graduates, and those seeking support positions are welcome to attend.

Those interested can pre-register on the FCS website and should come prepared for possible interviews.