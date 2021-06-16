Florence City Schools hosted mobile vaccine clinic at Florence High School Wednesday morning

FLORENCE, Ala. — Florence City Schools partnered with Lauderdale County and North Alabama Medical Center to host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday morning at Florence High School.

The clinic operated out of a mobile vaccine trailer that was previously used in rural locations around Lauderdale County.

The clinic was able to offer vaccines to students ages 12 and up if families chose to do so, but officials said it was not mandatory for students of Florence City Schools to receive the vaccine.

“We just want to offer the service to any of our families that want to have the vaccine,” Assistant Superintendent Lynne Hice said. “It is not a requirement by any means; we are not requiring students to have vaccines but if families want to provide that for their children we want to be here and offer it to them.”

There will be a follow-up clinic in three weeks for recipients to get their second shot.