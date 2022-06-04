FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Beginning on Tuesday, June 7, Florence City Schools (FCS) will begin their annual Summer Feeding Program.

The Feeding the Falcons initiative began in 2020 when schools were forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This allowed families to pick up meals from various locations around the city.

In 2021, FCS unveiled the Falcon Feeder Food Truck that could continue to feed families by going to them. The 2022 schedule has been scaled back in comparison to 2021, but the mission s still the same: to see that no child goes hungry during summer.

The Falcon Feed will distribute meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 7 through June 30. The distribution sites and times are below:

Royal Avenue Rec Center – 11:00 a.m.

Florence Food Center – 11:11 a.m.

Carver Homes – 11:18 a.m.

Cypress Gardens – 11:36 a.m.

Harlan Elementary – 11:45 a.m.

Mars Hill Manor/Heatherwood – 11:53 a.m.

Hearn Mobile Home Park – 12:12 p.m.

Weeden Elementary – 12:25 p.m.

Weeden Heights Apartments – 12:38 p.m.

Midway Street – 12:45 p.m.

Cherry Hill Homes – 12:54 p.m.

Southern Oaks – 1:07 p.m.

Hermitage Oaks – 1:15 p.m.