FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Florence city schools hosted its annual back-to-school supply giveaway Friday.

Staff gave out two bags of school supplies to every student from kindergarten through 12th grade. For a short time, parents were afraid the giveaway would not happen because of severe weather threats last week, but the school system made it happen, giving away everything from paper to pencils. Parents we spoke with say they’re grateful.

“We’ve got pencil sharpeners, a box of colored pencils, which is the first we’ve received, a box of regular pencils also scissors.” Florence City Schools Parent Micheal Shamblee said. “This is probably the best bag that we’ve received since we’ve been going out collecting but we pretty much now got enough to get everybody through the school year and that’s gonna save us a fortune.”

Florence City Schools says this is the district’s fifth year giving out school supplies.

For Florence parents who missed the supply drive and are still interested, you can call the Florence City Schools central office to set up an appointment.