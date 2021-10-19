Florence City Schools announces end of mask mandate

FLORENCE, Ala. – Masks will soon be no longer required in Florence City Schools buildings.

The school system approved changes to the mask policy on Tuesday, October 12.

Specifically, all schools will transition to a “mask preferred” policy on the following timetable:

For grades 7-12: When Lauderdale County reaches a moderate level of COVID-19 community spread, as defined by the Alabama Department of Public Health, all students and staff will begin operating under the mask preferred policy only in grades 7-12 buildings.

For all buildings, the transition will occur on January 6, 2022, no matter the community spread.

On January 6, 2022, Florence City Schools will also turn over contact tracing responsibility to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

School officials said the mask preferred policy simply means FCS prefers everyone wear a mask inside FCS buildings, leaving the decision up to each person.

Officials also cautioned that masking requirements will continue to be evaluated throughout the remainder of the school year and they may implement a mask policy at any time.