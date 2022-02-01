FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – In a 3-3 vote, the Florence City Council voted not to terminate their contract with the company that designed the new Florence logo, Tatum Design. They will revisit the motion at their next meeting on February 15.

The council’s decision to use the new design has come under intense fire. Many residents believe the council members did not follow proper procedure when choosing who to offer the contract to.

Council member Michelle Eubanks said, “I am so sorry that the logo did not meet the expectations of all of our residents. I can not apologize enough for that. But I very much appreciate those that have provided constructive feedback.”

Three council members said that they want to terminate the contract immediately, including Jimmy Oliver.

“I want to see this job done by local talent,” Oliver said, followed by a loud round of applause.

The city council is expected to make their final decision on the Tatum contract at their next meeting. Despite protest from most attendees, the council asked for patience as they give Tatum the chance to fix their design to properly reflect the city’s history and culture.