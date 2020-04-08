Florence City Council votes to declare state of emergency

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — Another north Alabama city has declared a local state of emergency amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Florence City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening in favor of a state of emergency. Florence Mayor Steve Holt said it authorizes the city to apply for money from the Care Act and may allow them to get money from the federal stimulus funds.

“It gives us access to that but had we not passed it, we would not be eligible to apply so now we can apply and we anticipate all the other towns within Lauderdale county will also pass this state of emergency resolution this month,” said Holt.

Mayor Holt said those towns in Lauderdale County are anticipated to make their respective votes the next time their councils meet.