FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT)- The Florence City Council is set to vote on the city’s new seal on Tuesday, July 18.

The new seal option and the current seal may look similar, but there are some differences in the details.

The current seal was adopted in 2004. It has a fleur-de-lis, resembling the one depicted on the traditional coat of arms of France.

Mayor Andrew Betterton is now looking to update the seal to one that better resembles the Italian fleur-de-lis to represent Florence’s true roots to its sister city – Florence, Italy.

Betterton also says this is not to be confused with past images that the city once considered adopting, although these images were obtained by the same artist.

“Our discussion about updating our city seal has really nothing to do with the previous discussion of marketing and branding for the city. We did obtain that seal at that time. We have one official seal,” Betterton said. “The new seal I am asking the city to adopt has the Italian fleur-de-lis, which is called a Giglio.”

The mayor presented the new seal design at the council meeting on Monday, July 10, but the official vote for the seal was delayed to the next meeting.

District 1 Councilwoman Kaytrina Simmons said she and District 3 Councilman Bill Griffin asked to delay the vote until June 18 in an effort to allow citizens to see the seal and prepare to bring their opinions and questions to that meeting.

He added that because these images were already obtained from the same artist for past marketing consideration, they won’t cost the city any additional money.