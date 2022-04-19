FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Florence City Council has voted not to consider joining the Greater Shoals Broadband District yet. Instead, the vote has been postponed until their next meeting on May 3.

According to city council president Dick Jordan, a piece of business that could have permanent effects on the city has to receive unanimous approval to be considered during the first council meeting that it is proposed.

Blake Edwards was the only council member to vote against consideration. He said that he wants to wait to receive more information regarding conflicts of interest and the broadband district itself.

City council member Jimmy Oliver said during the meeting that he is disappointed that the council is taking their time with this decision.

“I feel like we lead the way in the Shoals,” Oliver said. “We’re kind of just tagging along a not doing what we need to do. So hopefully we will get that done sooner than later.”

The council will have their final vote on the matter at their next city council meeting, which is on the first and third Tuesdays of each month.