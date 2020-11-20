Florence City Council distributes grants to three agencies that serve the homeless

FLORENCE, Ala. — The Florence City Council has received grants that will be used to help the city’s homeless population.

At a meeting Tuesday, the council unanimously approved more than $169,000 in emergency solutions grants that will be divided and distributed to the Community Action Agency, Safeplace, and the Salvation Army of the Shoals.

The funds are being given through a program with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

“Our issue with homelessness cannot be fixed with a single meal, or a doctor’s appointment, or gas; it takes coordination between all the agencies,” City Council President Dick Jordan said.

Jordan said the funds can be used for outreach, homelessness prevention, and rapid re-housing.