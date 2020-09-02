Florence City Council approves resolution to repair storm drain on S. Wood Avenue

FLORENCE, Ala. — The City of Florence is taking steps to improve its drainage infrastructure.

The Florence City Council passed a resolution Tuesday evening to repair a storm drain on the property of Gemstone Foods on South Wood Avenue.

The storm drain failed more than a year ago, collapsing in the process. To do the work, the city first had to go through the process of acquiring easements from the surrounding property owners. Now that all the ducks are in a row, the city is ready to begin the nearly $200,000 project.

“And once they start, it’s about a 60-working-day process,” Rachel Koonce, City of Florence Media Specialist said. “It’s pretty complicated; there are other utilities involved and they’ll get that completed to restore the stormwater drainage.”

CJF Construction will provide the labor, equipment, and materials to complete the repairs.

The cost of the project, totaling $199,325, will be paid from budgeted funds. A start date for the repairs has not been set.