Florence City Council adopts resolutions aiming to move the Confederate monument

FLORENCE, Ala. – The Florence City Council adopted a resolution on Tuesday requesting a waiver from the Committee on Alabama Monument Protection to move the Confederate monument located in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse to Soldier’s Rest in the Florence City Cemetery.

A resolution was also adopted requesting approval and authorization of the Lauderdale County Commission in the removal and relocation of the monument as soon as possible.

Shoals racial justice group, Project Say Something has made numerous protests calling for the removal of the Confederate monument in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse.